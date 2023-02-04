Breitbart

President Joe Biden’s border chief is celebrating his policy of reuniting legally deported migrants with the children they left in the United States — while he hides the number of migrants killed by his pro-migration policies. “Our mission is to reunite every family that was so cruelly separated,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, the Cuban-born, pro-migration head of the Department of Homeland Security. We are dedicated to this mission. Today we mark the reunification of more than 600 separated families. But our work is not done. It will not be done until we’ve given every family the opportunity to reunify and to heal the wounds that they have suffered. We are incredibly proud of and committed to this mission. But elsewhere, Mayorkas also admits that many parents and children have died trying to reach the United States during Biden’s first two years in office. The Cuban-born, pro-migration, border chief has tried to reduce the deaths, in part, to minimize media coverage of his high-migration, low-wage Extraction Migration policy. For example, Mayorkas is now urging more migrants to use his legally questionable — but certainly safer — “parole pathway” to get into U.S. jobs and homes.

