BREITBART:

President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief is offering work permits to the hundreds of thousands of young migrants who were smuggled into the United States via the “Unaccompanied Alien Children” (UAC) pipeline.

The new policy will provide “even more of a bonus for the smugglers and for the unscrupulous employers who look forward to being able to put these [UAC] minors to work in their poultry plants, restaurants, landscaping companies, and fields,” said Jessica Vaughan, the policy director at the Center for Immigration Studies. ‘They’re going to rubber-stamp [the work permit applications] as quickly as they can,” she added.

“I’m so happy [the government] is finally doing the right thing here and making it so young people with Special Immigrant Juvenile Status can support themselves and build a life,” tweeted Laura Barrera, an immigration lawyer working at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. “I don’t believe in deportation … in any case,” she tweeted on February 5.

The program is a stealthy spin-off of the highly controversial DACA giveaway — the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” created by President Barack Obama in 2012 for roughly 800,000 migrants. Under DACA, officials give no-deportation passes and work permits to people who say they are illegal aliens.

