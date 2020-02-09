American Thinker:

The word is finally starting to get out about Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the fresh faced, suddenly “surging” Democrat presidential contender who is poised to do well in Tuesday’s first in the nation New Hampshire primary. Just as I suspected, however, first impressions can be deceiving: Mayor Pete is in effect morphing into Obama 2.0 – another questionable cut-out figure posing as a moderate who in reality is a socialist at best and most likely a full-blown Marxist communist sympathizer.

Much is made of Buttigieg’s initial claim to fame, exactly 20 years ago when he was a high school senior in South Bend, Indiana. His essay was selected as the best one out of 600 to be submitted in 2000 to the annual prestigious John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage essay contest sponsored by the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. Few MSM reports, however, have noted the subject or content of the young Buttigieg’s 1,100-word essay. The title says it all: “Bernie Sanders.” Sanders, it turns out, was Buttigieg’s favorite political profile in courage.