NEW YORK POST:

“Systemic racism” in the United States “is a white problem,” according to Mayor Pete Buttigieg — who propped up the El Paso shooting as proof while speaking at an event on Thursday night.

“We are by no means even halfway done dealing with systemic racism in this country,” said the 2020 Democratic hopeful during a National Association of Black Journalists conference in Miami.

“I hope over the course of the campaign you will see how I speak about these issues not only with mostly black audiences, but with mostly white audiences,” Buttigieg added. “Because if there’s anything we’ve learned in the last few days, systemic racism is a white problem.”