Mayor of ‘Sanctuary City’ of Los Angeles Says She is Fearful of Planes Full of Illegals Arriving (VIDEO)

LA Mayor Karen Bass welcomed the idea of her city being known as a Sanctuary City. Now she's terrified.



"I am fearful that any day planes with migrants could start coming."



Abbott, DeSantis — send every plane you got.

Los Angeles is supposedly a sanctuary city, but you’d never know it by listening to Mayor Karen Bass.During a recent interview, she claimed that border state leaders are only sending illegal immigrants to make Democrat governors and mayors look bad.That statement is ridiculous enough on its own, but then she went on to say that she is afraid of planes full of illegal immigrants arriving. Why? Isn’t that what being a sanctuary city is all about?

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says her city welcomes illegal aliens, yet she admits she is afraid they could be airlifted into her city by the planeload at any moment.

On Thursday, Bass — the mayor of a soon-to-be Sanctuary City — stated, “We live in a city that welcomes immigrants, and so I think we have been able to handle it, but I am fearful that any day, planes could start coming.”

