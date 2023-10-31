Mayor Eric Adams Warns Again: Illegal Immigration ‘Devastating’ New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is yet again warning that illegal immigration is “devastating” the city and will “hurt” New Yorkers as a result.

During a town hall meeting, Adams said New York City, a sanctuary jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, is “at a breaking point” because of illegal immigration; more than 160,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived since the spring of 2022.

“We’re at the breaking point,” Adams said. “There is no more room, over 160‑something thousand; and as I stated, we’re getting anywhere from 2,500 to 4,000 a week … this is so devastating for our city.”

