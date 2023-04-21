Mayor Eric Adams raged on Friday that the ongoing surge of migrants into the Big Apple has “destroyed” the city — as he delivered his most impassioned plea yet to the Biden administration for help dealing with the flow of immigrants into the city.

Hizzoner, who earlier this week blasted the White House for turning its back on NYC, sounded the alarm on the multibillion-dollar cost to the Big Apple budget during a visit Friday to Washington, DC, where he plans to press the administration for federal aid.

“The city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis,” a distressed Adams said before his scheduled meeting, during a panel discussion hosted by the African American Mayors Association.

He also took aim at other elected Big Apple officials in his remarks, saying: “And none of my folks came to Washington, DC, to fight for the resources that’s going to undermine every agency in our city.”

Adams didn’t mention that city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams had traveled to DC on Wednesday to ask federal officials for additional migrant funding aid.

The mayor’s fiery claims came ahead of a string of closed-door meetings with White House officials and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, where he was expected to map out the migrant crisis.

