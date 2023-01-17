New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) says there is simply “no more room” for border crossers and illegal aliens in the sanctuary city after tens of thousands have arrived since the spring of last year, most sent by Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on buses.

Adams, who traveled to El Paso, Texas, on Monday to get a first-hand account of the record-breaking number of illegal immigrants arriving each month under President Joe Biden’s watch, said New York City has “no more room” before suggesting that New Yorkers have an “obligation” to the world’s migrants to care for and foot the bill for their public services.

“We have no more room, but we’re still finding spaces and accommodation… that is our obligation and that is what’s morally right,” Adams said on Tuesday at a press conference.

“What we’re not going to do is to fail to acknowledge the burden this is having on New Yorkers… it is unfair,” Adams complained. “We’re going to continue to make sure that we don’t have families that are sleeping in the streets because we failed to accommodate them.”

Despite Adams’ admission that tax-paying New Yorkers are the ones hit the hardest by waves of border crossers arriving in the city, he said he would not consider dropping the jurisdiction’s sanctuary policy that shields illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

In total, Adams said New Yorkers could end up paying $2 billion in associated costs if illegal immigration trends continue at their current pace.

