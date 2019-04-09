ABC 7:

The de Blasio Administration declared a public health emergency in select zip codes in Williamsburg, Brooklyn following a measles outbreak affecting the Orthodox Jewish community.

As part of the declaration, unvaccinated people living in the Williamsburg area who may have been exposed to measles will be required to receive the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine in order to protect others in the community and help curtail the ongoing outbreak.

Under the mandatory vaccinations, members of the City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will check the vaccination records of any person who may have been in contact with infected patients. Those who have not received the MMR vaccine or do not have evidence of immunity may be given a violation and could be fined $1,000.

“There’s no question that vaccines are safe, effective and life-saving,” said Mayor de Blasio. “I urge everyone, especially those in affected areas, to get their MMR vaccines to protect their children, families and communities.”