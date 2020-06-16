The Post Millennial:

Olympia mayor Cheryl Selby has been a backer of the protests that spread across the country amid the death of George Floyd, but when these same people vandalized her home, she called it “domestic terrorism.”

It was reported last week that “two groups converged in downtown Olympia, and some became destructive, burnings flags, smashing windows, and spray painting businesses” moving eventually migrating to Selby’s neighbourhood and vandalizing her home.

This same retraction of endorsement for the behaviour of the protesters and rioters happened with ESPN sportswriter, Chris Martin Palmer, who initially supported the riots in Minneapolis, but called those same people “animals” when they came for his home.

One group was made up of about 50 people dressed in black to recreate a protest that had previously occurred in the area. And a second group was comprised of about 30 people who were wearing neon-yellow T-shirts, referring to themselves as the “peacekeepers,” who cleaned up after the people in black.

“The black-clad group marched to City Hall before making its way through downtown Olympia. The protesters took trashcans and ‘ROAD WORK AHEAD’ signs from parking lots and sidewalks, dragging them into the streets and flipping them on their sides. The ‘peacekeepers’ then put them back while the other group heckled them,” according to the Daily Wire.

Read more at The Post Millennial