At least 15 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported a man, believed to be in his early 20s, was standing “in the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue” when three suspects approached and opened fire around 6:15 p.m. Friday. The victim died at the scene.

The body of a 53-year-old woman who had been murdered was found by police around 8 a.m. Saturday in a home “in the 4200 block of West Adams.”

