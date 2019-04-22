WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” a municipal version of the Democratic-introduced “Green New Deal” for his city.

“We’re actually making the Green New Deal come alive here in New York City,” he explained. “It’s three very basic ideas. One, the biggest source of emissions in New York City is buildings. We’re putting clear, strong mandates, the first of any major city on the earth to say to building owners, ‘You gotta clean up your act. You gotta retrofit. You gotta save energy.'”

De Blasio said if the building owners do not change their places to reduce emissions by 2030, they will be fined. For the biggest buildings in the city, they could face fines of up to $1 million or more.

“We are going to ban the classic glass and steel skyscrapers which are incredibly inefficient,” he added. “If someone wants to build one of those things they can take a whole lot of steps to make it energy efficient, but we’re not going to allow what we’ve seen in the past.”