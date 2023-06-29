Mayor Eric Adams did not take kindly to one of his constituents wagging her finger at him and criticizing him for the city’s new rent increase rules Wednesday, likening her behavior to that of a plantation owner.

.@NYCMayor went off on a woman during his town hall tonight: "I'm the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect that would deserve to be treated. I'm speaking to you as an adult. Don't stand in front like you treated someone that's on the plantation that you own." pic.twitter.com/Qwn8TgYFD1 — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 29, 2023

The showdown took place at a community conversation event Adams hosted at Gregorio Luperon High School for Science and Mathematics in Washington Heights.

In footage from the meeting, Adams can be heard asking the woman to stand up after she interrupts him to call out that he “raised the rent.”

Adams’ administration came under fire last week, when the Rent Guidelines Board voted to allow rent hikes of up to 6 percent on the Big Apple’s one million rent-stabilized apartments.

After Adams insisted that he “does not control the [Rent Guidelines Board,” the woman continued her rant into a microphone.

