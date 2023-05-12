Mayor Adams was loudly booed when he mentioned his former career as an NYPD cop during his City University of New York School of Law graduation speech Friday as dozens of students turned their back on him, footage shows.

The new grads did not disappoint during the speech. Lots of heckling, most grads turned their backs pic.twitter.com/D8uLMAyTMU — ɐılıs (@ilissilia) May 12, 2023

Hizzoner was waxing about how some law school graduates would go on to become a “public figure” like himself when the crowd erupted into heated heckling, according to video of the outburst posted on Twitter.

“Let’s be clear, for 22 years of my life, I wore a bulletproof vest and protected the children and families of this city as a police officer,” Adams said — prompting a booing along with a smattering of applause.

Near the front of the stage, several rows of students in caps and gowns stood with their backs turned to the mayor, who charged on with the rest of his short speech.

“Just as you see these graduates here, I know what it is to protest,” he said.

“I protested when Amadou Diallo … I protested as 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care,” Adams said, referencing the unarmed 23-year-old Guinean student who was killed by NYPD officers in 1999.

READ MORE