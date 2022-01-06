BREITBART:

Mayo Clinic fired 700 employees on Tuesday because they were not vaccinated by its Monday deadline.

Employees had until Monday to receive their first dose of coronavirus vaccine if they were not granted a religious or medical exemption, according to the Star Tribune. The organization says it greenlit the majority of exemption applications.

Mayo Clinic employs about 73,000 people, so roughly one percent of its workforce was terminated Tuesday, according to CBS Minnesota.

Actions News Jax reports that the organization fired employees at locations nationwide.

Mayo Clinic released a statement, per KIMT, which reads in part:

While Mayo Clinic is saddened to lose valuable employees, we need to take all steps necessary to keep our patients, workforce, visitors and communities safe. If individuals released from employment choose to get vaccinated at a later date, the opportunity exists for them to apply and return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings.

The outlet spoke with Jessica Moore-Wright, who had worked for the organization for 14 years before losing her job on Tuesday.

