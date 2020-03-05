The Daily Caller:

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib ranted about abortion access and who should not have sex with her Wednesday morning at a Washington, D.C., abortion rally.

Rashida Tlaib at today’s abortion rally:



“You know what, you’re so freakin' obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me, or you, or any woman!”pic.twitter.com/n0W2TiQrHG March 5, 2020

Tlaib spoke before the Supreme Court to a rally of pro-life and pro-abortion protesters as the Court heard the abortion case, June Medical Services v. Russo, in which an abortion provider is challenging a 2014 Louisiana state law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges in a hospital within 30 miles of the abortion facility.

“This past year I realized, my, my, my, are they obsessed with our bodies,” Tlaib shouted to the rally. “How we talk, how we look, what we stand for. I mean, this type of policing of our bodies is so interconnected to all the social justice movements all around the country.”

