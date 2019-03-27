AMERICAN THINKER

Ed Buck, reportedly a pervert with a “thing” for getting young black male prostitutes high through date-rape drugs and involuntary meth injections, with a second dead body turning up in one of his apartments yesterday. The first death a year and a half ago resulted in the cops letting it be called an “accidental” overdose, as gay and lesbian activists argued something worse seemed to be happening. There certainly were cries that Buck was let off easy because of his $53,000 in political donations to Democrats. Now there’s this second death. What a coincidence. Doesn’t everyone have black male prostitutes turn up dead at their apartments every once in awhile? Buck claims that the man was his “old friend” and arrived at his house already intoxicated, apparently saying that was what happened with the first one, too. But let’s see what the cops find on that one, two deaths amid reports of a weird drug fetish is quite a coincidence. And guess who takes a lot of money from Ed Buck? Gavin Newsom. Kyrsten Sinema. Jacky Rosen. Lots of Democrat big names. And sure enough, wannabe Vishinsky for Trump, Adam Schiff, who took at least $2,600. Such nice people. Now Schiff is busy trying to get President Trump in jail

