THE HILL:

Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.), one of the first Democrats to call for President Trump’s impeachment, went a step further on Tuesday by saying he should be imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement.

The Financial Services Committee chairwoman, who hasn’t been one to mince words about Trump, escalated her calls for impeachment in the wake of the president’s attacks on the intelligence community whistleblower complaint that sparked a formal impeachment inquiry by House Democrats.

“I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed. Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative,” Waters tweeted.

Waters has previously said Trump should be imprisoned, but this is the first time she called for solitary confinement.