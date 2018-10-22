THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

It may be time to retire, Maxine.

The California congresswoman suffered a brain glitch while attacking President Trump during an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday.

The 80-year-old representative, poised to become chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee if Democrats recapture the majority, claimed Republicans want to do away with Social Security.

“I think that we will take up these issues that have been neglected,” Waters told Joy Reid.

“And Social Security, Medicare and Medi-Cal are very important and (Mitch) McConnell is already talking about cutting these very, very…” she said, before struggling to speak, “programs!” Waters finally blurted out.