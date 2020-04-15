BREITBART:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Tuesday evening ripped President Donald Trump for insisting that his name appear on the stimulus checks, even suggesting that people “may think it’s a BOGUS check from a BOGUS president!”

The Washington Post, citing several “senior IRS officials,” reported on Tuesday that The Treasury Department “has ordered” Trump’s name be printed on stimulus checks the Internal Revenue Service is rushing to send to tens of millions of Americans, a process that could slow their delivery by a few days.”

“Whaaaat? Don’t dirty up the economic impact payments w/ Don the Con’s name on the checks that are being sent to American families to get thru the crisis,” Waters tweeted. “People may think it’s a BOGUS check from a BOGUS president!”

