The re-election campaign of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., shelled out another $8,000 to her daughter in September, adding to over $1 million the congresswoman has paid her daughter over the past nearly two decades.

Karen Waters and her company, Progressive Connections, have received over $1 million in payments from Rep. Waters’ campaign since 2003 for organizing slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother’s re-election.

A Federal Election Commission filing Wednesday by Citizens for Waters shows that the younger Waters received two payments totaling $8,000 from the committee in June for “slate mailer management fees,” totaling nearly $50,000 for the year.

Slate-mailing is an uncommon practice in federal elections, where a consulting firm is hired to create a pamphlet of sorts that contains a list of candidates or policy measures, and advises voters how to cast their ballots.

