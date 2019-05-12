WASHINGTON FREE BEACON

$133,000 in additional debt still owed

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) paid $50,000 from her campaign’s coffers to her daughter in recent months to chip away at six figures of accrued debt for an operation that pulls in large sums of money for the congresswoman’s campaign committee, Federal Election Commission filings show. Rep. Waters’s committee disbursed two payments to her daughter, Karen, in the amounts of $42,000 and $8,000 during the first quarter, which runs from Jan. 1 to March 31. The $50,000 in payments were made to Karen for running a slate mailer, or endorsement mailer, operation from the campaign and were the most paid out by the committee for any activity throughout the first three months of the year.

