BREITBART

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she felt vindicated about her early calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Waters said, “I had began to notice him and pay attention to him during the primary campaign in the way he conducted himself. And then my staff and I did our own kind of investigatory work to the degree that we could. We saw the connection between Putin and our president and Manafort and Papadopoulos and all of these individuals who were in this little group of people who were connected in some way to the oligarchs of Russia, to the Kremlin and to Putin. And we thought something’s wrong with what we’re seeing. And then, of course, when they hacked into our DNC, and this president refused to condemn them, to call them out. As a matter of fact, he defended Putin and said maybe it was him, maybe it was somebody else.”

READ MORE AT BREITBART