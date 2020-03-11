BREITBART

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Tuesday punted when asked whether she believes former Vice President Joe Biden (D) could defeat President Donald Trump in a general election contest. “I don’t know, but we’ll see,” Waters replied when asked by Just the News senior correspondent Nicholas Ballasy if Biden, 77, has what it takes to win in November. Waters noted that while she has not publically announced her support for Biden or his Democrat presidential primary rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), it’s paramount that the nominee is able to unseat the president. “It’s not about who you like,” the California Democrat explained. “It’s about now watching and understanding who can beat Trump.” Waters was then asked about Biden’s frequent gaffes on the campaign trail and whether his mental acuity is a cause of concern. “Nobody has made more gaffes and told more lies than the president of the United States of America,” she quipped about President Trump. “How dare he talk about somebody’s gaffes?

