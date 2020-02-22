The Washington Times:

Rep. Maxine Waters says violent gang members from “the ‘hood” have more integrity than President Trump.

The California Democrat recently sat down for an interview with Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” when the subject turned to the commander in chief.

“I have worked in some of the toughest communities,” she said in a clip tweeted by the duo Thursday. “I’ve worked with gangs. I’ve worked with Crips, I’ve worked with Bloods. And there’s more integrity in many of these young people in the ‘hood than this man has.”

