WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The violent members of California’s street gangs have “more integrity” than President Trump, according to Rep. Maxine Waters. Waters, a California Democrat, is one of the biggest critics of Trump and has called for impeachment throughout most of his presidency. During an interview on Showtime’s Desus and Mero, Waters justified her opposition to Trump by claiming that members of the Crips and Bloods have “more integrity” than the president. “This guy is a street player,” Waters explained. “I mean, he’s a guy that has conned folks, he has flirted with gangsters. I have worked in some of the toughest communities. I’ve worked with gangs. I’ve worked with Crips. I’ve worked with Bloods. And there’s more integrity in many of these young people in the hood than this man has.” Waters said it blew her mind that Trump has stayed in office. He was impeached by the Democratic-led House late last year for Ukraine-related charges but was acquitted by the GOP-controlled Senate. “This is a flawed character, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Waters said. The Crips and the Bloods are two rival gangs that have fought each other for decades, leaving as many as 800 dead in a single year. Both of the gangs are based in Los Angeles and became nationally known for their brutal territorial feud. Each gang required its members to sport the gang’s colors, which was blue for the Crips and red for the Bloods.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER