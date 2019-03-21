NY POST

Freshman Rep. Max Rose has apologized to his Jewish constituents during a town hall meeting for Rep. Ilhan Omar’s recent anti-Semitic statements. “As a young congressman, I’ve got to tell you I’m sorry,” the House Democrat from New York told the crowd assembled by the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island on Tuesday night, the Jewish Insider reported. “You sent me to Congress to take responsibility. You sent me to Congress to have your back … and I failed you. Because I know that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s comments really caused you all a lot of pain by bringing up anti-Semitic tropes.”

