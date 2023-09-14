Max Blumenthal: SecState Tony Blinken Stands to “Make a Lot of Money” Off Ukraine war

Speaking to host Russell Brand, leftist Grayzone editor-in-chief Max Blumenthal pointed out that US Secretary of State Tony Blinken stands to “make a lot of money off this war“ through his company WestExec . Ukraine has been “drunk” off of “delusional fantasies out of Washington that they can somehow ‘win’,” Blumenthal said.“Tony Blinken was recently in Kiev for a more extended period than usual, probably to put the idea of negotiations on the table,” Blumenthal claimed.

“This is because of the colossal failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which the US has been heavily involved in.”The Gateway Pundit is one of the only media in the US reporting about the catastrophic Meat Grinder the US and UK pushed Ukraine into, which has cost approx. 72,000 Ukrainian casualties since June, according to Russian estimates. Blinken visited Kiev Sept. 6, where he met with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelensky, promising another $1 billion in US aid. US funds for Ukraine stand at $110.97 billion, Fox News reported on Tuesday.“They failed to capture any real territory. They were supposed to cut off the land bridge between Russia and Crimea, which is not going to happen,” Blumenthal said. “Soon there’s going to be rain in the eastern plains of the Donbass region, and it’s going to be impossible to get armor through there.”

READ MORE