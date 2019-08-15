Heavy.com
Maurice Hill, a 36-year-old felon with an extensive criminal history for weapons offenses, was identified by the Philadelphia Inquirer as the suspect who is accused of shooting six police officers in “an active firefight” in Philadelphia.
Police have not yet released the suspect’s name. The newspaper cited police sources for its report, and CBS Philadelphia also reported that the suspect in the more than 7-hour long standoff is Maurice Hill, attributing the information to his lawyer. Just after midnight, police announced: “Suspect is in custody. SWAT is still clearing the house.”
As a felon, Maurice Hill was legally barred from possessing a firearm; in fact, he was previously convicted in federal court of illegally doing just that (being a felon in possession of a firearm). You can read Maurice Hill’s extremely lengthy state criminal history here. Over the years, many criminal charges ended up not being prosecuted by authorities, including firearms offenses and accusations of reckless endangerment.