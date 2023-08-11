Maui’s Famous Banyan Tree Scorched by Wildfires but Still Stands

Maui’s famous 150-year-old banyan tree was severely scorched by wildfires ravaging the Hawaiian island this week. Planted in 1873, the banyan tree now covers more than half an acre of land. The tree is one of the major historical landmarks in Maui’s Lahaina town, the former capital of the Hawaiian kingdom. The tree was imported from India and planted in front of the Lahaina Courthouse. As the New York Times detailed:

Banyans, which are native to the Indian subcontinent, can grow so big that each tree looks like a small forest. The trees have aerial roots that develop in the branches and reach down toward the ground, forming new trunks as their canopies broaden. In Lahaina, people have encouraged the tree’s growth by hanging jars of water to tug the most promising aerial roots toward the earth.



The leafy canopy has grown to cover more than half an acre. The tree sits next to an old courthouse that has also served as a customs house, and it has become a natural gathering spot for craft fairs and other community events where people enjoy the shade of its sweeping branches.

However, some fear the tree may not survive the burns from the wildfire. “It’s said that if the roots are healthy, it will likely grow back,” local officials said Wednesday. “But it looks burned.”

