Maui wildfires spark conspiracy theories about space-lasers, Oprah land grabs, and suspicious trees

The Maui wildfires have drawn bizarre conspiracy theories that elites — such as President Biden and Oprah – may have used lasers to intentionally set the deadly blaze for their own nefarious ends.Photos claiming to show space-lasers raining destruction down on the Hawaiian city have gained millions of views across social media, while images of trees still standing amidst the inferno’s aftermath have been cited as evidence that the fires were not natural.

“Everything is burnt but the trees, but don’t point that out or ur a conspiracy theorist,” wrote one user on Twitter, alongside footage of people driving through the cindered remains of a neighborhood.But the unlikely internet sleuths were easily debunked.That post along with others like it, was flagged by readers who linked to a Britannica article concisely explaining why the trees were still standing.

