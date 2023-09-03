Maui Wildfire: 385 Still Missing After Democrat Gov. Josh Green Indicated Number Would Drop Below 100

Three hundred eighty-five people remain missing after the devastating Maui fires, authorities updated Friday as recovery efforts continue.

The number of missing individuals had nearly stayed the same since the week before, Fox News reported Saturday.

The outlet also reported:

The Maui Police Department said 245 people on the missing persons list validated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation were found and located. However, a nearly equal number of new names were added, bringing the total down from 388 to 385 missing, a net change of just three.



The updated total was a startling departure from what had been expected — a day earlier Gov. Josh Green said he believed the number would fall below 100.

“We’re heartsick, but we’re still seeing the number of unaccounted for individuals drop,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) said Thursday, noting there were 115 fatalities.

“We’re going to get a big update tomorrow, and pending that update, we think the numbers dropped down into the double digits, so thank God,” he added:

The news comes as House Oversight and Accountability Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced Tuesday that committee members will investigate the federal government’s response to the deadly Maui fires, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

