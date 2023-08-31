Maui Resident: More Than 450 Bodies Allegedly Recovered from Wildfire and ‘Lot of Kids’ Still Missing

Maui search crews have allegedly found over 450 bodies, according to a local resident who is leading a grassroots relief effort to aid victims of the fire that decimated the town of Lahaina earlier this month.

“I guarantee you right now, from what has been seen, the number is over 450 and it’s gonna get — it’s gonna get closer to 1,000,” Maui resident Dale Hermo-Fernandez, who has close contacts inside local recovery efforts, said in a recent exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

“They’re not giving the number until they toe-tag them and identify them, which is understandable,” he said. “It’s guaranteed in the four hundreds. More than likely you’re going to get to 850 or 900 — with 40 percent being kids,” he said.

He said he did not want to discuss the children too much, out of respect for parents holding out hope.

“What I’m telling you right now is there’s a lot of kids. There’s a lot. There’s so much. And that’s the thing right now. The real disaster hasn’t even happened to the fullest,” Hermo-Fernandez said.

“Right now, we’re all in this void of hope. We’re in this void of hope. We have parents hoping that the kids are on the other side [of the island], they’re hoping that the kids would run through a safe person’s home and we just can’t just get a hold of them. So there’s a little bit of hope,” he added.

