Maui fires kill 36 people as entire town of Lahaina is wiped out leaving HUNDREDS homeless and frantic Hawaii locals continue to ‘pull bodies from water’

At least 36 people have been killed in the Hawaii wildfires with the death toll expected to rise as locals continue to ‘pull bodies from the water’ in Maui and frantically search for missing relatives.

Maui firefighters are desperately hunting for survivors in the scorched remains of the historic town of Lahaina, which one resident says has nearly been ‘wiped off the map’. All of the victims were in Lahaina, the ‘decimated’ town where some 271 buildings have been destroyed by the blaze which has ravaged 800 hectares of land, fanned by powerful winds. Lahaina, the former capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom, was a hub of history and culture on the island.

Now, hundreds of people who lived there are homeless and countless relics have been destroyed. While the exact source of the fires remain unknown, they began on Tuesday fueled by strong winds from the passing Hurricane Dora. Low humidity and a prolonged drought season which dried trees also contributed to the disaster, according to officials.

READ MORE