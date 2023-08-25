Maui Fire: FEMA Demanded Responders Stop Posting Images And Videos

FEMA sent out letters to first responders and relief workers in Maui demanding that they stop posting images and videos of the charred disaster area on social media citing “cultural sensitivity.” “They are asking for a full stop in disaster imagery going forward,” the letter from Justin Angel Knighten of FEMA notes, referring to local officials. “At this time, we have not been asked to take any photos or videos down.

The source says they found this to be "weird" especially as this was sent when they were aware President Biden would be visiting the island. @FEMA has instructed them – at the order of local Maui Govt. to "pause on posting" to their socials or elsewhere.



Our team on the ground is coordinating with the County for further guidance to ensure we remain fully aligned. Cultural sensitivity is of the utmost importance in all our response and recovery activities to this disaster,” the letter further states. The revelation has raised yet more questions over both the local and federal government’s responses.