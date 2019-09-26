CNET:

Mattel’s best-selling Barbie has defined beauty to generations of little girls, and in some cases become a symbol of unrealistic beauty standards.

Even though Mattel has updated Barbie with STEM-inspired career choices and different body types, one thing Barbie has never been is gender neutral.

In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them. Introducing #CreatableWorld, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in. #AllWelcome



Shop now: https://t.co/UyaYXb0BYf pic.twitter.com/k2tnPDCCiM — MATTEL (@Mattel) September 25, 2019

Now Mattel is aiming to be more inclusive with a new line of gender-neutral dolls introduced Wednesday. They’re geared toward kids who identify as gender fluid — meaning they don’t identify as having a fixed gender like male or female.

The gender-neutral dolls in Mattel’s new Creatable World toy line let kids accessorize the toy to be a boy, a girl, both or neither. The six dolls have different skin colors, hairstyles and clothing to celebrate “the positive impact of inclusivity.”