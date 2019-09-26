Mattel’s new gender-neutral dolls can be a boy, girl, both or neither

Mattel’s best-selling Barbie has defined beauty to generations of little girls, and in some cases become a symbol of unrealistic beauty standards.

Even though Mattel has updated Barbie with STEM-inspired career choices and different body types, one thing Barbie has never been is gender neutral.

Now Mattel is aiming to be more inclusive with a new line of gender-neutral dolls introduced Wednesday. They’re geared toward kids who identify as gender fluid — meaning they don’t identify as having a fixed gender like male or female.

The gender-neutral dolls in Mattel’s new Creatable World toy line let kids accessorize the toy to be a boy, a girl, both or neither. The six dolls have different skin colors, hairstyles and clothing to celebrate “the positive impact of inclusivity.”

