Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Breitbart News in an exclusive comment Tuesday that the Donald Trump foreign policy doctrine works best when “we strike the terrorists” and then “bring the troops home.”

Rep. Gaetz spoke to Breitbart News after President Trump ordered a strike that killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

The strike against Soleimani has led many antiwar Democrats such as Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to propose legislation that would restrict the president’s military capabilities against Iran.

Congressman Gaetz has served as a leading proponent of President Trump’s America First foreign policy vision, wherein America intervenes less aboard and focuses more on rebuilding the American nation.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), another advocate for a more noninterventionist foreign policy, called the strike against Soleimani a “big victory” for the safety of the American people.

The Florida conservative contended that the president delivered a measured response by striking Soleimani and that the attack was designed to stop a war, not instigate one.

“President Trump has shown amazing restraint with Iran, but he was very clear: if harm came to Americans, he would respond with overwhelming force. Soleimani’s death was an effort to protect our troops and to stop a war, not to start one,” Rep. Gaetz told Breitbart News.