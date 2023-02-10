Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday introduced the “Ukraine Fatigue Resolution” that called on President Joe Biden’s administration to end U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine and urged all nations involved to reach a peace agreement.

“It is the sense of the House of Representatives that— (1) the United States must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine; and (2) the House of Representatives urges all combatants to reach a peace agreement,” Gaetz’s resolution states.

Gaetz said in a statement:

President Joe Biden must have forgotten his prediction from March 2022, suggesting that arming Ukraine with military equipment will escalate the conflict to “World War III.” America is in a state of managed decline, and it will exacerbate if we continue to hemorrhage taxpayer dollars toward a foreign war. We must suspend all foreign aid for the War in Ukraine and demand that all combatants in this conflict reach a peace agreement immediately.

Gaetz’s resolution had ten cosponsors at the time of its introduction, including Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Mary Miller (R-IL), Barry Moore (R-AL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), and Matt Rosendale (R-MT).

