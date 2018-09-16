THE HILL

Matt Drudge, the founder of the conservative news aggregation site Drudge Report, predicted Friday that the GOP would lose 60 seats in the House in November’s midterm elections. Drudge appeared to base his prediction on President Trump’s approval rating according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday. The poll found that Trump’s approval rating matched former President Obama’s approval at the same stage in his presidency, at 47 percent among likely voters. “Trump and Obama both have 47% approval at this time of presidency, according to Rasmussen,” Drudge tweeted. “Trump will also lose 60 seats in the House like Obama did during first midterm! Unless…”

