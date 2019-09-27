THE WASHINGTON POST:

“Impeach Yourselves!” read the banner headline on Breitbart.com Wednesday morning, summing up what much of the right-wing news world thinks of the congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that had been launched the previous day.

“They think anytime a Republican is elected president, there must have been something ‘illegitimate’ going on,” Kevin D. Williamson wrote in the National Review Thursday.

So far, so typical. This is, after all, the umpteenth Trump scandal to set the country’s mainstream news outlets on fire while conservatives roll their eyes.

But there’s one conspicuous exception: The Drudge Report has for the last three days been spewing ALL CAPS, bolded, underlined, and sometimes bright-red headlines that sound terribly grim for the president.