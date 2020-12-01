The Post Millennial:

“BREAKING – Twitter suspends the account of @bobbypiton while a gave his witness report at the hearings in #Arizona”

Bobby Piton, an expert witness who testified in the Arizona election fraud hearing on Monday has just had Twitter account suspended.

Piton was testifying in front of Arizona politicians at a hearing when he claimed he would “stake his life” on the data being fraudulent.

“Expert witness says he believes the numbers in Arizona are fraudulent based on the data: ‘I’d rather resign than have certified those results’ in Arizona today.”

“If I was an executive at a publicly traded company, I would never sign that,” Piton said, “because I risk jail time and having all my money taken from me in lawsuits. So, to answer your question, I would never, ever, have certified. I’d rather resign than certify those results. I believe they’re fraudulent based on the data, and my sister asked me a simple question this morning, she goes ‘how sure are you?’… And I said, I’d be willing to put my life on it. I’m that sure about my analysis, assuming that the data that I got, from the state and everything else was accurate.

