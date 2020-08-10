A math education professor in New York City claimed that the equation 2+2=4 “reeks of white supremacist patriarchy.”

“The idea that math (or data) is culturally neutral or in any way objective is a MYTH. i’m ready to move on with that understanding. who’s coming with me?” Brooklyn College professor of math education Laurie Rubel tweeted last week to her roughly 1,200 followers.

“Along with the ‘of course math is neutral because 2+2=4’ trope are the related (and creepy) ‘math is pure’ and ‘protect math.’ reeks of white supremacist patriarchy. i’d rather think on nurturing people & protecting the planet (with math in service of them goals),” she continued.

