MasterClass Cyber Monday Deal Features Hillary Clinton Course on ‘Resilience,’ Reading of Her 2016 Victory Speech

MasterClass is offering a Hillary Clinton-featured Cyber Monday deal as a stocking stuffer sure to please everyone from your eccentric socialist aunt to that special warmongering neocon in your life.

“Hillary Clinton’s life-changing advice is the best holiday gift — on sale for a limited time at MasterClass!” reads a YahooLife! headline advertising the deal.

In a feature even Donald Trump supporters might enjoy, the package includes “barrier-smashing leader Hillary Rodham Clinton” reading her 2016 acceptance speech, which was never given.

