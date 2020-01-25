toofab.com:

The Cabernet Sauvignon — enough to fill more than 500,000 bottles — was accidentally released into California’s Russian River.

Thousands of gallons of red wine spilled from a tank in a vineyard in Sonoma County on Wednesday, eventually leaking into the nearby Russian River.

The Cabernet Sauvignon — enough to fill more than 500,000 bottles — poured from a large blending vessel at Rodney Strong Vineyards after a two-foot oval door popped open, emptying the wine into a sanitary sewer system and creek on the property, according to a report from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

“We’re investigating what appears to be a mechanical failure, we’re not entirely sure of that at this point, but we’re deeply, deeply concerned about this leak and protecting our waterways here in Sonoma County,” said Rodney Strong spokesman Chris O’Gorman.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew determined much of the wine had rushed through the property’s creek — which was covered in frothy red foam — to the Russian River, lining the banks for miles.