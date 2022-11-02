A string of massive and widespread protests is rocking Brazil after Jair Bolsonaro was declared defeated by challenger leftist politician Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a razor thin Oct. 30 run off election.

Reporting on Lula’s victory by CNN characterized the change of guard as “herald[ing] a political about-face for Latin America’s largest country, after four years of Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right administration.”

The establishment broadcaster trumpeted the victory as “represent[ing] the return of the left into power in Brazil.”

According to CNN, Bolsonaro’s reign left Brazil in such shambles that Lula has to pick up the pieces of “a country plagued by gross inequality that is still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The situation is dire enough that Brazil is a land that has “approximately 9.6 million people [who] fell under the poverty line between 2019 and 2021,” with children’s “literacy and school attendance rates hav[ing] fallen,” CNN declared.

While English-language news on the controversy surrounding the election is nigh impossible to find even a glint about on search engines Google and Bing — results are completely whitewashed with pages of articles from establishment media such as The Guardian’s Oct. 27 piece Fears Bolsonaro May Not Accept Defeat as Son Cries Fraud Before Brazil Election — the narrative that everything transpired on the up and up is completely homogenized.

