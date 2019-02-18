NEW YORK POST:

A measles outbreak in the Philippines partly blamed on vaccination fears has claimed 136 lives — half of them children ages 1 to 4 — and 8,400 others have fallen ill with the contagious disease, a health official said Monday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said a sweeping immunization drive that began last week in the hard-hit capital, Manila, and four provincial regions may contain the outbreak by April.

“No ifs, no buts, no conditions, you just have to bring your children and trust that the vaccines … will save your children,” Duque told the Associated Press by phone. “That’s the absolute answer to this outbreak.”

In a TV address Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte warned of fatal complications and urged that children be immunized.

Infections skyrocketed by more than 1,000 percent in metropolitan Manila — which has a population of more than 12 million — in January compared to last year, according to health officials.

Duque said the government’s information blitz was helping restore trust in the immunization program, which was stopped in 2017 amid controversy over an anti-dengue vaccine made by French drugmaker Sanofi Pasteur that some officials tied to the deaths of at least three kids.

The Philippines halted the anti-dengue immunization drive after Sanofi said a study showed the vaccine may actually increase the risks of severe dengue infections.