Americans are fleeing far-left California. Over 300,000 people left California for another state in 2022 – this is more than left any other state.

Breitbart reported: The U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday that 300,000 people left California in 2022, more than left any other state, amid a general slow increase in the U.S. population as the country recovered from COVID-19.

The estimates cover the period from July 2021 to July 2022. 2020 was the first time in the history of the state of California the population contracted. Between July 2021 and July 2022, California’s number of residents dropped from 39,142,991 to 39,029,342 which is a loss of around 114,000 people. Data shows that 343,230 people left California throughout that same period.

