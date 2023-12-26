Massive migrant caravan heading to US-Mexico border is largest in over a year, may balloon to up to 15K people, activist warns

The massive migrant caravan making its way through Mexico to the US border is the largest in more than a year — with an estimated 8,000 asylum seekers en route.Migrant families — primarily from Cuba, Haiti and Honduras — set off for the United States on Sunday, walking more than nine miles from the Mexican southern border city Tapachula to get to Alvaro Obregón.

Their Christmas Eve dinner comprised sandwiches, a bottle of water and a banana handed out by a local church, and they spent Christmas night sleeping on cardboard or plastic under awnings and tents.They are once again inching toward the US southern border, marking the largest migrant caravan approaching the US since June 2022.But radical migrant rights activist Luis Garcia Villagran, who is accompanying the group, has warned that the caravan could grow to 15,000 people, carrying signs reading “Exodus from poverty,” by the time it reaches the border.

READ MORE