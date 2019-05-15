DALLAS NEWS:

Immigration agents broke up a massive marriage fraud ring in Houston that involved nearly 100 people throughout Texas and overseas accused of taking part in sham marriages, officials said.

A federal grand jury in late April indicted 96 defendants on a total of 206 charges relating to mail fraud, marriage fraud, immigration fraud, making false statements under oath, conspiracy to commit those crimes, unlawfully procuring naturalization, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

“These arrests mark the culmination of a comprehensive year-long multi-agency investigation into one of the largest alleged marriage fraud conspiracies ever documented in the Houston area,” ICE special agent in charge Mark Dawson said. “By working together with our partners from various federal law enforcement agencies we have sent a resounding message that we are united in our effort to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations that seek to circumvent U.S. law by fraudulent means.”