CBS News:

A four alarm fire erupted on San Francisco’s iconic Fisherman’s Wharf early Saturday morning, CBS San Francisco reports. The blaze started at a warehouse that contained a large fish processing operation on Pier 45.

More than 100 firefighters responded to towering flames around 4 a.m. local time. Flames began to spread underneath the pier, and the structure began to collapse. Firefighters took a defensive approach, shutting down streets around the waterfront neighborhood.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Homeless people have been seen in buildings and warehouses in the area, however, and SFFD is confirming whether anyone had seen a person enter the building, he said.

